Makinde Hasn’t Told Me He’s Running For President ...Ex-Akwa Ibom Governor

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, stated on Thursday that he has no knowledge of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s alleged plan to contest the presidency in 2027. Emmanuel made the remark while speaking with journalists at an event in Abuja, addressing persistent speculation about Makinde’s political intentions.

“Governor Makinde is my friend, a former colleague and one of the strong leaders of the PDP, to which I belong. I can say on my honour that Seyi has never told me he is running for President, and if we are as close as we are and he hasn’t told me, then I suspect that people are just using that slant as a means of blackmail, to either prevent him from continuing to champion the rebuilding process of our party or to sow seeds of discord between him and the President,” Emmanuel said.

He acknowledged that political consultations are a normal part of preparing for elections but maintained that Makinde has not reached out to him on the matter.

“It is normal that anybody who desires to contest for any political office will undertake consultations to get the support of people, but my friend Seyi has not reached me or anyone I know of on that matter,” he said.

Emmanuel also stressed Makinde’s commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“What I know and I’m certain of is that he is a true party man, who, like many of us in the PDP, is totally committed to the resuscitation of the party that offered us a platform for political recognition and service to our people. We cannot just abandon the party; it’s morally wrong to do so,” he said.

He added that democratic structures require political tolerance, stressing the importance of consolidating Nigeria’s democracy.

The former Akwa Ibom governor also addressed questions about his relative silence since leaving office in 2023.

“I had promised at the twilight of my administration that when I leave office, I will leave the stage for my successor and retreat to my private life and engagements, and that is exactly what I have done. I have returned to my private life, but that doesn’t mean that I have left or retired from politics.

After all, I still relate with and share ideas with many leaders at different levels, especially governors who ask for my opinion on diverse matters relating to public governance,” Emmanuel said.

He concluded by stressing the importance of patience in political engagement, referencing the principle that “there is a time for everything, that’s what the Holy Book says. So, there is time for politics, there is time for business, I mean everything has its time, and I’m abiding by that principle.”

Emmanuel’s comments come amid ongoing speculation and online discourse suggesting Makinde’s presidential ambitions and questioning Emmanuel’s support for the Oyo governor, issues which he sought to clarify during the Abuja interaction.