Army Eliminates Arms Courier, Recovers 5 AK-47 Rifles In Kwara

Troops of 22 Armoured Brigade, operating under Operation Park Strike V deployed at Patrol Base Bukungi have neutralised an arms courier and recovered a cache of weapons during a snap check operation along the Share–Gbugbu Road in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. The operation, conducted on Thursday, 25 September 2025, followed credible intelligence on the movement of arms.

Acting on credible information, troops intercepted a Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle with registration number Bayelsa SAG-133 XA. The driver attempted to escape but was swiftly neutralised by the vigilant troops. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5 AK-47 rifles and 3 magazines concealed in a charcoal sac.

Troops had earlier been alerted to the courier’s movement from Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, which enabled them to track and intercept him at about 8:30 a.m. in Edu LGA.

Commending the gallant troops, the Commander 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, lauded their resilience and professionalism. He urged them to sustain the momentum and reaffirmed the Brigade’s resolve to deny criminal elements any freedom of action within its area of responsibility.

Brigadier General Barkins further reassured law-abiding residents of Kwara State and adjoining communities that they have nothing to fear, as troops will continue to intensify operations to protect lives and property. He also called on the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing that such cooperation is vital in defeating security threats.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its constitutional mandate to defend the territorial integrity of the nation and will continue to work tirelessly to rid the country of all forms of criminal activity.







