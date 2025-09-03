Lagos Is " No Man's Land " ..Tinubu’s Spokesman Daniel Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has described Lagos State as a “no-man’s land” and the pride of Nigeria’s economy.

Bwala, who spoke on the Daybreak programme on Arise Television on Wednesday, argued that the concentration of federal projects in Lagos should not be seen as favouritism but as investment in the country’s commercial hub.

He said, “Let me tell you why Lagos State is different. Lagos State is a no-man’s land. In the last election, the President who comes from the South-West did not win Lagos. That tells you the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos State.

“The richest man in Africa is a northerner. His business is not in Kano, it’s in Lagos. Almost every rich man that you know in Nigeria has business undertaking in Lagos and the Nigerian people are represented in Lagos.

“If not because probably the majority of the people are Yoruba speaking, you will wonder whether Lagos indeed is from the South-West.”