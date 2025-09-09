Kidnapped Army Major Rescued In Delta State

The army officer abducted in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Major Josiah, has been rescued by villagers from the deep forest of Tuomo community.

The officer was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night by armed youths, who stormed his lodge, ransacked it, and whisked him away to the creeks of Burutu Local Government Area.

Community sources said he was later found in the forest where the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle. According to accounts, palm-wine tappers and lumberers discovered him tied inside a canoe with gunshot wounds on his leg and hand.

He was first taken to a nearby camp for safety before being conveyed by canoe to the community. The community subsequently alerted the military Joint Task Force (JTF), which moved him to safety.

Efforts to reach the military command in Bomadi were unsuccessful, but a source confirmed that Major Josiah has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Full Statement

TROOPS OF 63 BRIGADE EXECUTE DECISIVE RESCUE OPERATION IN DELTA STATE*

In a daring and precision operation, troops of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, successfully rescued Major MD Josiah, a senior officer who was abducted by gunmen in Bomadi, Delta State, on September 8, 2025.

The rescue operation was the result of meticulous planning, intelligence gathering, and collaboration with community leaders and members of Bomadi. This synergy enabled the troops to track down the abductors and rescue the senior officer at Tuomor Waterside in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, on September 9, 2025.

Although Major Josiah sustained gunshot wounds during the rescue operation, he has been evacuated to a medical facility for treatment and is receiving adequate care.

The Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Brigadier General MA Shonibare, commended the troops for their bravery and tactical prowess. He assured the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Delta State and its environs.

Brigadier General Shonibare also expressed his profound appreciation to the communities in Bomadi Local Government Area for their cooperation and support. This collaboration, he noted, is a testament to the growing trust and partnership between the Nigerian Army and local communities in the fight against criminality. The successful rescue operation demonstrates the Nigerian Army's capacity to respond decisively to security challenges and protect the lives and property of citizens.

ILIYASU BAWA RIJAU

Captain

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations

63 Brigade, Nigerian Army

9 September 2025