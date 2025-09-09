Israel Carries Out Attack During Hamas Leaders Meeting In Qatar

byCKN NEWS
0


 

Israel has confirmed it carried out a strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas, Reuters reported, though it did not specify the location of the attack.

The announcement came as media reports from Qatar said explosions were heard in the capital Doha, with columns of smoke seen rising into the sky.

Israeli officials told Reuters the strike was directed at Hamas leaders in Qatar, but no further details on casualties or the extent of the attack were immediately available.

Al Jazeera TV, citing a Hamas source, reported that the Hamas negotiations delegation was targeted during a meeting in Doha

