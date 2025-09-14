Infidelity Allegations: “You Owe Your Husband Explanations, Not Me”..Uche Ekwunife Replies Mrs. Soludo

Former senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, has responded to the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, insisting that she owes explanations only to her husband, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and not to her.

Her statement comes after Mrs. Soludo issued a rejoinder to Ekwunife’s purported advice urging her to pay more attention to the personal hygiene of her husband, the governor.

The remark, which circulated widely online, had drawn strong reactions from Mrs. Soludo, who in her response sought to defend her chastity, fidelity, and family integrity.

In a counter-statement made available to journalists on Saturday, Ekwunife dismissed the explanations as misplaced and unnecessary.

“Without dignifying her with a response or condescending to their low mental level, I make bold to say that Mrs. Nonye Soludo doesn’t owe me all those explanations. She owes her husband those explanations and other actions that could exonerate her and prove her innocence over paternity of her children. Not me!” she declared.

Ekwunife maintained that she had no involvement in the governor’s family affairs and should not be dragged into what she described as a “paternity crisis.”

“She should leave me out of her paternity crisis because challenging me to a DNA test doesn’t add up. She has only one person to prove her innocence and virginity to, and that is her husband. If Soludo demands a DNA on his children, let Nonye go ahead with her full chest and do it to prove her innocence.

And if it warrants oath-taking, she should also go ahead and do it. Why drag me into her personal and family affairs?”

The former senator also took a swipe at Mrs. Soludo’s public image and impact.

“I don’t have further reaction to give to Mrs. Soludo who has been a housewife and who claims to own companies both in Nigeria and abroad.

There is no clear evidence of how Mrs. Soludo has impacted anyone’s life before her husband rose to various positions he’s holding till date. Without sounding proud, I want to advise Mrs. Soludo to strive harder to achieve one quarter of what I have achieved as a woman whose husband has never held any position but through God’s grace and perseverance.”

Ekwunife concluded by restating her political mission in Anambra.

“Finally, our resolve to save Anambra State from misrule and embarrassment is total, and our will is undaunted.”