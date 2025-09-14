Canada Rejects 1596 Nigerian Asylum Seekers

Canada has denied 1,596 asylum claims filed by Nigerians so far in 2025, fresh data from the Immigration and Refugee Board show.

The figures, updated to August 21, indicate that Nigerian nationals filed 3,548 claims so far this year, of which 2,292 were accepted.

This puts the acceptance rate at about 65 per cent, higher than in previous years when rejections cumulatively amounted to over 13,000.

An analysis by Maple Crest Law, a Canadian immigration practice, earlier estimated 3,455 Nigerian claims in early 2025, placing the country among the top sources of asylum seekers alongside Mexico, India, Haiti and Colombia.

Violence from Boko Haram, combined with economic instability, fuelled the departures, the report says.

Ontario and Alberta currently host the largest numbers of asylum seekers.

The IMRB grants refugee protection in Canada if the RPD satisfactorily confirms that an applicant or claimant meets the United Nations definition of a convention refugee, “which has been incorporated into Canadian law, or that the applicant is a person in need of protection.”

The 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees defines refugees as persons who have a substantiated fear of persecution because of their race, nationality, religion, political ideology or membership in a particular social group.

Such social groups can include sexual orientation, gender identity, being a woman and persons living with HIV/AIDS.

However, persons asking for protection in Canada must show evidence portending danger of torture, risk to their life or risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment should they return to their country of nationality.

Typically, such protection claims are made when immigrants notify the Border Services Agency at any port of entry upon arriving in Canada or report to an immigration officer.

“The officer decides whether the claim is eligible to be referred to the IRB.

“If the claim is eligible, it is sent (“referred”) to the RPD to start the claim for refugee protection process,” an application guideline by the Refugee Board reads.

By comparison, official records show that in 2024 alone, 811 Nigerian claims were rejected, while 2,230 were approved.

Between 2013 and 2024, the RPD turned down 13,171 applications from Nigerians and accepted 10,580, ranking the country consistently among the top five in volume of denials.

Overall asylum demand in Canada remains grew after a record 173,000 claims in 2024.

However, data published by the Canadian Government show applications eased slightly in 2025, with about 19,660 filed in the first two months of the year.

However, application volume remained far above pre-pandemic levels.

The IRB, which decides refugee protection claims, has faced criticism for delays as its backlog swelled in recent years.

The breakdown of the rejections since 2013 showed that 127, 241 and 248 Nigerians were denied protection in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively, under the new system for determining refugee protection claims made in Canada—which took effect on December 15, 2012.

A total of 476, 917 and 1,777 claims were rejected in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

2019 saw the highest number of rejected claims, with 3,951 Nigerian applicants turned down.

Meanwhile, 1,770, 1,686, 728, 439 and 811 persons were denied protection in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Nevertheless, 10,580 Nigerians were granted refugee status within the decade under review, with at least 2,230 from January to December 2024.

Official data placed Nigeria among the top 10 countries with the most claims accepted. It ranked 8th on the list.

Others are Turkiye with 4,866, Mexico with 4,363, Colombia with 3,340, Iran with 3,200, Pakistan with 2,556, Haiti with 2,211, Afghanistan with 1,921 and Kenya with 1,653 claims accepted.

Imaobong Ladipo-Sanusi is the Executive Director of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation.

In an interview, she said irregular migration motivated by economic hardship is often the leading cause of rejections.

“Most times, many Nigerians miss it when they don’t understand the laws governing refugee status as adopted in their chosen destination. Every country has its regulations for absorbing people into its system.

“For one, documentation is crucial because coming irregularly will get you rejected from their system. But ultimately, everybody’s rights must be protected.

“Migration must be safe, orderly and regular. Even if their status is irregular, those who really need protection should be protected,” Ladipo-Sanusi said



