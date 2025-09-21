Hotel To Reward Clients Who Get Pregnant During Stay In Its Building

A Polish real estate group hopes to tackle the country’s falling birth rate by rewarding clients who conceive babies in its hotels.

On its website, the Arche group, which owns 23 hotels and numerous buildings across the country, laments the demographic crisis resulting from the steady 12-year decline of Poland’s birth rate.

In an attempt to reverse that trend, the hotelier has launched an incentives programme offering “free special events”, such as a baptism, to clients who can prove that “the conception” of a baby was “linked to the couple’s stay” at one of their properties.

Couples are also offered a bonus of 10,000 zlotys ($2,754) for children born after the parents buy a home with the company.

The programme, Arche Generations, is valid for “couples (man and woman)”, conditional on at least one partner being an adult Polish citizen and living in the country.

Bonuses will also be offered to Arche employees who have children.

As of late June, the population of Poland was approximately 37.4 million inhabitants, one million fewer than in 2015, according to the National Statistics Office GUS.

In 2024, there were 157,000 fewer births than deaths in Poland, a trend expected to continue in the coming years.



