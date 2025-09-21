Army Arrests Two Suspected Kidnappers In Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have again arrested two suspected kidnappers in Karim Lamido Local Government Council of Taraba State.

The arrest comes a day after a suspected notorious terrorist was apprehended in Takum Local Government Council by men of the Brigade.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt Umar Muhammad, the feat is part of intensified operations under the ongoing military campaign codenamed Operation Lafiya Nakowa.

The arrest was made on September 19, 2025, following credible intelligence about criminal activities in the Garau axis of Rafin Taba community.

According to the statement, “In a swift and coordinated raid, troops apprehended two individuals identified as Ibrahim Umaru and Adamu Malam Musa, both of whom are alleged to be involved in a series of high-profile kidnappings across the state and neighbouring regions.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had taken part in multiple abductions, often collecting large ransom payments from victims’ families.

The suspects were also confirmed to have admitted to transporting some victims across state lines into Plateau State, particularly to the infamous Madam Forest, in a bid to avoid detection by security forces.

Lt Umar said in the statement that the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and commitment.

He emphasised that the successful operation underscores the military’s resolve to eliminate criminal elements disrupting peace and stability in Taraba and its environs.

“The Brigade remains committed to working in synergy with other security agencies to dismantle all criminal networks. We will not relent until full peace and security are restored,” Brigadier General Uwa stated.

The Nigerian Army also urged members of the public to continue supporting security efforts by providing timely and actionable intelligence. It warned all criminal elements to desist from their activities or face the full weight of military action.