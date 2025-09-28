Gunman Storms US Church , Injures Many

Drone footage shows the devastating scene at The Church of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where a gunman opened fire, wounded several people, and set fire to the church. The shooter has been neutralized.





A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services before apparently setting the building ablaze, killing at least one person and injuring nine before police shot him, authorities said





Hundreds of people were inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, about 80 kilometres north of Detroit, when a 40-year-old man rammed his vehicle into the front door. He then exited the vehicle and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters.





The suspect is believed to have set the church on fire, Renye said. Flames and smoke could be seen for hours before the blaze was put out. First responders were then sifting through the wreckage.





"We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was," Renye said.





Scott Bennett, supervisor of Grand Blanc Township, called the incident "a tragedy that nobody wants to encounter."





Police said they did not yet have a motive for the fire or shooting. Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions.





Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said authorities would release more details later.





"There's a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done," Swanson said.