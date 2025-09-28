Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permits Begins 2nd October..Police Insists

The Nigeria Police Force says its planned enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass law will begin on Thursday, 2 October 2025, despite court papers challenging its legality.

Responding on Sunday, September 28, Force spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that “mere service of court papers is not equal to a court order”, stressing that only a valid court ruling can halt enforcement.

His statement followed a viral post — which included a copy of the filed court processes — claiming that enforcement was automatically suspended until a judge decides otherwise.

With the deadline days away, confusion remains over whether motorists with tinted glass will face penalties or if the court’s intervention could alter police plans.

