Glo Unveils Talkmasta Tariff And Welcome Bonus: More Talk, More Data, More You

In a bold move to redefine value in Nigeria’s telecom space, Globacom has launched two game-changing offers—Talkmasta and an enhanced Welcome Bonus—designed to reward loyalty and elevate the first-time experience.





Talkmasta: Where Every Minute Multiplies

For every 6 minutes of local calls to any network, subscribers earn 6 extra minutes—plus 50MB of data. No caps.

No catches.

Just pure reward.

- Call rate: 30 kobo/sec

- SMS: ₦6

- Activation: New users auto-enrolled; existing users dial *606#

Welcome Bonus: The Loudest Hello in the Market

New Glo users who recharge ₦100 and make their first call receive ₦2,000 in value:

- ₦1,000 airtime (25 mins to all networks)

- ₦1,000 data (1GB browsing)

- Valid for 7 days

Unveiled at Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos, the dual offers signal Glo’s unwavering commitment to affordability, connection, and customer-first innovation.

“We’re not just offering plans—we’re offering possibilities. Talkmasta and the Welcome Bonus are our way of saying: stay connected, stay rewarded,” said officials of the national telecommunications company.



