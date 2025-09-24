Glo Unveils Talkmasta Tariff And Welcome Bonus: More Talk, More Data, More You

In a bold move to redefine value in Nigeria’s telecom space, Globacom has launched two game-changing offers—Talkmasta and an enhanced Welcome Bonus—designed to reward loyalty and elevate the first-time experience.
Talkmasta: Where Every Minute Multiplies
For every 6 minutes of local calls to any network, subscribers earn 6 extra minutes—plus 50MB of data. No caps.
No catches.
Just pure reward.
- Call rate: 30 kobo/sec
- SMS: ₦6
- Activation: New users auto-enrolled; existing users dial *606#
Welcome Bonus: The Loudest Hello in the Market
New Glo users who recharge ₦100 and make their first call receive ₦2,000 in value:
- ₦1,000 airtime (25 mins to all networks)
- ₦1,000 data (1GB browsing)
- Valid for 7 days
Unveiled at Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos, the dual offers signal Glo’s unwavering commitment to affordability, connection, and customer-first innovation.
“We’re not just offering plans—we’re offering possibilities. Talkmasta and the Welcome Bonus are our way of saying: stay connected, stay rewarded,” said officials of the national telecommunications company.