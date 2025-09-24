Former FCT Minister, Solomon Ewuga Is Dead

Solomon Ewuga, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (State) has reportedly died after a prolonged illness.

A family member in Akwanga and Nasarawa-Eggon confirmed the sad development on Tuesday, revealing that the burial of the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be announced in due course.

Sen. Ewuga was a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State before he was appointed FCT Minister. He had served the state in various positions, including the Senate, where he represented Nasarawa North in the 7th Nigerian Senate.

He went through harrowing experiences during his unfortunate kidnapping in 2021.



