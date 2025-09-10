Former NNPC GMD Mele Kyari In EFCC Custody Over Refinery Probe

Mele Kyari, a former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), is currently at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Kyari, who had earlier been placed on watchlist, arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja at about 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Sources within the commission told Daily Trust that Kyari would provide explanations on issues that border on funds earmarked for maintenance of refineries in the country when he held sway.

“Yes, he’s in our office. He will be ushered into where he will face interrogation by the crack detectives of the commission,” a highly-placed source told our Correspondent.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja, had earlier frozen all bank accounts linked to Kyari following the demands of the anti-graft agency.

