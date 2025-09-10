Alleged Terrorism: Court Denies Al-Shabaab Owo Attack Suspects Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday denied bail to five persons accused of masterminding the bombing of a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on the 11th of August, 2025, arraigned the five men before Justice Emeka Nwite over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022, attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

The five persons — Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Otuho Abubakar — are to face trial for the attack, which claimed over 40 lives and left over 100 individuals injured.

The accused are said to be members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Emeka Nwite dismissed the bail application, citing the capital nature of the terrorism charges.

The judge also cited the potential for the accused, who he said are members of a “strong terrorist organization”, to intimidate witnesses, influence the trial, or flee if released.

Justice Nwite upheld the arguments of the DSS, which asserted that the evidence against the suspects is substantial.

The DSS lawyer, Dr. Callistus Eze, had also argued that the men posed a significant flight risk due to the severity of the charges. The judge noted that the defense lawyers did not challenge these claims.







