FG to Demolish Carter Bridge Linking Iddo To Idumota

The Federal Government has announced plans to demolish the iconic Carter Bridge, which links Iddo on the mainland to Idumota and CMS on Lagos Island, declaring the over-a-century-old structure beyond repair.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Wednesday, September 10, during an inspection of the bridge’s underdeck. He revealed that reports from engineers, Julius Berger Plc, and other consultants all pointed to the same conclusion: the bridge can no longer be salvaged.

“What we did today is to see whether we can salvage the ramps so that we cut down the cost of construction and the time of construction. But if the observations sent to us are correct, it means that both the ramp and the main axial section of the Carter Bridge will have to go,” Umahi stated.

Built in 1901 as the first bridge connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, Carter Bridge has undergone multiple reconstructions and rehabilitations but has remained a critical artery for millions of commuters and traders.

Umahi stressed that while the government would verify the technical reports with its own instruments, stakeholders overwhelmingly agreed that a completely new bridge is required.

He also recalled that remnants of the original Carter Bridge, which was demolished with explosives decades ago, still affect navigation around the Lagos lagoon.

“Any new work must take into account the removal of those remains to prevent disruptions to navigational activities,” he added.

The minister further explained that discussions are ongoing to determine if any component of the current structure can be preserved, but safety and long-term reliability will guide the final decision.