Family Of Five Found Unconscious In Benue

The Akaajime community in Gboko Local Council of Benue State was thrown into confusion on Tuesday when a family of six was discovered unconscious in their one-room apartment.

The victims were rushed to Vawar Clinic, but four-year-old Sughnen was confirmed dead on arrival. A member of the family, Mohivimze, who is also the elder sister of the deceased, said that she narrowly escaped being part of the tragedy, as she had spent the night at her aunt’s house nearby.

She explained that when she returned home around 10:00 a.m., she was alarmed to find the room locked from inside, with her mother and siblings still indoors. After knocking without response, she forced her way in and found them unconscious.

Mohivimze said she immediately raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush in and help convey the victims to the hospital. She added that she perceived a strange, harsh smell in the room, but ruled out gas leakage or insecticide poisoning since the family neither used a gas cooker nor sprayed chemicals, relying instead on mosquito nets.

One of the victims, 11-year-old Aondohemba Joseph, regained consciousness after receiving medical attention. Narrating his experience, he said he had woken up to prepare for school but found himself unable to move his limbs. He called out to his mother but got no response, which made him realise something was wrong.

At the hospital, Joseph remained the only family member who regained consciousness, while his mother and siblings were still unresponsive at the time of reporting.







