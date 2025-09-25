Exercise Haske Biyu 2025 At AFCSC: Select Participants Witness A Day In The Life Of A Soldier





As part of the efforts to acquaint members of the press and select participants of Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025, the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Nigeria, has on Tuesday 23 September 2025 concluded a regimental package titled "A Day in the Life of a Soldier." The programme was a unique initiative that allowed members of the press and other participating agencies a first hand knowledge and experience of the daily routines in the typical life of a soldier in the unit.





The event is part of Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025, a national problem-solving platform focused on tackling national security issues using a whole-of-society approach. Major highlights of the event include dressing up in military kits, physical training exercises, routines in the unit, having a feel of military customs, traditions, administration and justice system, as well as military training for operations and mental conditioning, among others.

The package was aimed at fostering better understanding and cooperation between the military and civilian stakeholders for a better working relationship that will ultimately aid speedy solving of national security problems.

Participants were engaged in daily routines of a soldier which include morning physical training, Muster Parade, Mountain Climbing Drills, AK 47 Rifle Safety Drill, Live Firing, Tour of Training Areas, Guard Mounting and Crowd Dispersal Drills.

Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025 serves as a platform for cross fertilization of ideas, collaboration, and development of strategic frameworks aimed at enhancing Nigeria's internal security and counter-insurgency capabilities. The exercise brings together senior officers from various security agencies, the press, civil society organisations and stakeholders from various ministries, departments and agencies to enhance their collective knowledge and understanding of military operations other than war.



