Court Orders Arrest Of INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to arrest the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu for contempt and disobedience of court orde

Delivering a ruling in the matter involving the Action Alliance and INEC, the court presided over by Justice Funmilola Demi-Ajayi held that Mahmoud Yakubu and INEC erred by refusing to honour its earlier judgment which directed both INEC and its chairman to recognize all the state chairmen elected under the Adekunle Rufai Omoaje led National Executive Committee of the party.

The Action Alliance had through its counsel, K.O Etibo applied for Forms 48 and 49, even as it sough committal to prison of Mahmoud Yakubu over flagrant disobedience of the orders of the court.

Justice Demi-Ajayi in her ruling delivered on Monday also awarded a cost of #100,000 against the INEC chairman.

The court gave seven days ultimatum to INEC and its chairman to restore the names of all the chairmen elected under the leadership of Omoaje to the commission’s portal or face arrest by the police.

Justice Demi-Ajayi maintained that the national convention that produced Omoaje as the National chairman of the party and other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library, Abeokuta was valid as it was monitored by INEC officials and in line with the constitution of the party and electoral acts.