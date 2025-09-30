AANI Congratulates Nigeria At 65

ALUMNI ASSOCIATION OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE (AANI) ON THE OCCASION OF NIGERIA’S 65TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

As Nigeria marks her 65th Independence Anniversary, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) heartily felicitates with the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Government, and the good people of our great nation.





This historic milestone offers us not only a moment of celebration but also a solemn opportunity for sober reflection. Our journey as a nation has been defined by resilience, diversity, and the unyielding spirit of our people. Yet, it also reminds us of the pressing challenges we must collectively confront—especially the task of securing our land, strengthening our unity, and fulfilling the promise of prosperity for every Nigerian.





AANI commends the gallant efforts of our military, security agencies, and other law enforcement bodies who continue to make immense sacrifices in countering insurgency, banditry, terrorism, and other security challenges across the country. Their courage and commitment to safeguarding our sovereignty and protecting our citizens are deeply appreciated. We, however, urge them to intensify their efforts, adopt innovative approaches, and sustain the momentum until peace and stability are restored in every part of Nigeria.





In the same vein, AANI enjoins the leadership of local governments, state governments, and the federal government to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens and residents. Security is the foundation upon which unity, development, and prosperity rest, and every tier of government must work in synergy with communities, civil society, and security agencies to guarantee it.





AANI believes strongly that national security cannot be the responsibility of the government alone. It requires the collaborative effort of all citizens, institutions, and stakeholders. The task of building a safe, united, and prosperous Nigeria demands that every Nigerian take ownership of the nation’s progress, embrace dialogue over division, and work hand in hand to overcome insecurity and other developmental challenges.





At 65, our unity remains our greatest strength. AANI therefore calls on all Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious, and political differences, and to embrace the values of patriotism, integrity, and service to the common good. In unity and collective resolve, we can defeat the forces that threaten our peace and chart a future worthy of our founding fathers’ dreams.





On behalf of the members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, I congratulate our dear country and its people on this remarkable anniversary. May Almighty God continue to guide Nigeria’s leaders, protect our nation, and bless us all with enduring peace and progress.









AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL OBI OKAFOR, mni

President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI)

Abuja

30 September 2025