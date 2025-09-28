Catholic Archdiocese Of Onitsha Mourns Death Of Rev. Fr. Anthony Izuu Okoye





The Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha with the Catholic community of Umudioka and beyond has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Rev. Fr. Anthony Izuu Okoye, Manager of St. Anthony’s Group of Schools, Umudioka.

According to the Archdiocesan Chancellor, Fr. Okoye was admitted to Borromeo Hospital on Saturday evening but was called to eternal rest by the Lord in the early hours of Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Announcing his death, the Chancellor said:

“With the hope we have in the Resurrection and in total resignation to the Will of God, we announce the call to glory of our beloved priest and brother, Rev. Fr. Anthony Izuu Okoye.

Please may we remember him in our Holy Masses and other prayers. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

The Archdiocese noted that further funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Rev. Fr. Okoye, remembered as a dedicated priest and educationist, leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, and commitment to the formation of young minds.