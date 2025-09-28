72nd Regular Course Of NDA Graduate In Kaduna

On Saturday, 27 September 2025, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, joined the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, other Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police at the Combined Passing Out Parade (POP) and Commissioning Ceremony of the 72nd Regular Course, Short Service Course 48 (Army), Direct Short Service Course 33, and Branch Commission 2 of the Nigerian Air Force at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka, Kaduna.

The Special Guest of Honour was the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, who was ably represented by the Senate President, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio CON, GCON.

Also in attendance were the Honourable Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni, and the Executive Governors of Kaduna, Borno, and Taraba States.

The well attended POP had several dignitaries from various sectors and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces in attendance. Most significant were the jubilant families of the passing out cadets.

Of the total number of officers commissioned, 136 were commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in the aftermath of the POP thereby commencing their career paths in the sea service of Nigeria.