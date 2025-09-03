Akpabio Celebrates Shettima At 59, Says Vice President A Stabiliser, Strategic Democrat

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has felicitated the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON on his 59th birthday describing him as a stabiliser in the President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him and released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, said the Vice President is a perfect gentleman, a team player and a core and strategic democrat, who is a stabilising factor in the current government.

The congratulatory message reads in part: "On behalf of the 10th Senate, my constituents, and family, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, as you celebrate your 59th birthday.

"Today, we celebrate not only the years of your life but also the remarkable accomplishments you've achieved in service to our people — as a commissioner, governor, senator, and now as Vice President.

"Your resilience in the face of challenges and your continued advocacy for peace, unity, and development inspire us all. In fact, you are the stabilising factor in the government of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR because of your unflinching support, loyalty and cooperation.

"I must say that as a dedicated public servant, committed democrat, trusted, and supportive Vice President, you've exemplified unwavering commitment and leadership in your position, contributing significantly to the progress and stability of our nation through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Your vision for a prosperous Nigeria, coupled with your extensive experience and insight, has been vital in guiding our government's policies and initiatives.

"As you mark this special day, I wish you good health, happiness, and continued strength as you support our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to lead with wisdom and dedication. May this new year bring fulfilment of your dreams for a better Nigeria.

"Happy 59th Birthday, Your Excellency!"