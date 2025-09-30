Adewale Ayuba Denies Divorce, Paternity Dispute Allegations





Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba has dismissed an online report alleging divorce and a paternity dispute with his wife, Azuka Ego.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ayuba’s management described the claims as “unfounded and baseless,” stressing that the couple has been happily married for over 30 years.

The family condemned the report as a cheap attempt to smear Ayuba’s reputation and ridicule their unity, vowing not to let the attack on his integrity go unchallenged.

They categorically denied any truth to the paternity scandal, branding it a fabrication, and highlighted the blogger’s error in claiming their marriage lasted only a year — a mistake they said further exposed the story’s falsehood.

The statement reads, “Hello Everyone, our attention has been drawn to a baseless and malicious story circulating online, published by a faceless blogger, concerning Dr Adewale Ayuba’s family. This story makes outrageous claims about an alleged divorce from Dr Ayuba’s wife, Mrs. Azuka Ego Saliu Oke Ola (Nee Kwento), and a completely unfounded scandal regarding the paternity of their children, suggesting he “broke his silence” over some non-existent discovery.

“We want to state this clearly and categorically to everyone who supports Dr Adewale Ayuba: There is absolutely no truth, not a single iota-in this cooked-up story. Dr Adewale Ayuba and his wife, Mrs Azuka Ego, are happily married, and their wonderful children are doing very well. The issue of paternity over their children has never, ever arisen in their marriage.

“Furthermore, this reckless blogger stated their marriage only lasted one year. For the record, they have been happily married for well over thirty years! This fundamental error alone exposes the story as a complete fabrication.

“This is nothing more than a cheap, despicable attempt to embarrass Dr Ayuba’s family, malign his character, and bring his united family to public ridicule”.

According to them, Ayuba will be taking legal action against the blogger, consulting with lawyers to pursue all available remedies.

“We want you all to know that we are currently consulting with our lawyers to pursue all available legal remedies against this irresponsible individual. We will not allow Dr Adewale Ayuba’s integrity to be attacked without consequences”, they added.



