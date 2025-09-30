ADC Chieftains Atiku , El-Rufai, Imoke etc Visit Oba Ladoja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and the former PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, on Tuesday visited the Bodija residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

The delegation, which arrived around 12:20 p.m., was warmly received by the monarch, who personally led them into his inner chamber.

Their visit came days after they were absent from the coronation ceremony of the Olubadan, held last Friday.

They said they were at the palace to formally congratulate the new monarch.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال