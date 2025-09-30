ADC Chieftains Atiku , El-Rufai, Imoke etc Visit Oba Ladoja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and the former PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, on Tuesday visited the Bodija residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

The delegation, which arrived around 12:20 p.m., was warmly received by the monarch, who personally led them into his inner chamber.

Their visit came days after they were absent from the coronation ceremony of the Olubadan, held last Friday.

They said they were at the palace to formally congratulate the new monarch.



