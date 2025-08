Seventeen-year-old Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a student from Yobe State, Nigeria, has emerged as the world’s best in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

Nafisa, who represented Nigeria through Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Yobe, outperformed over 20,000 students from 69 countries, including many from native English-speaking nations.