In The Interest Of The People…By Prince Mathew Adesegun Ibiyemi

"He expected a crop of justice, but instead he found oppression." (Isaiah 5:7). This powerful statement sadly reflects the current reality for many residents of Osun State. For months, the people have been caught in a political tug-of-war over local government control, and in this struggle, the essential services and development they deserve have been at a stalemate.





While neighbouring states celebrate the commissioning of new projects by Local Government Chairmen and the progress of grassroots development, Osun State remains in a state of paralysis, with its local governments effectively shut down. Your Excellency, Senator (Dr) Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I know you may swiftly mention the infrastructural projects your administration has embarked on during this period despite the current situation, however, you will agree with me that more would have been done if our local governments were in operation for the prosperity of "your people.” Similarly, Your Excellency, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola and all other opposition stalwarts in the State, I am aware of your active roles as the opposition to demand accountability for previous expenditures received by the State Government but can we continue like this as a State and watch how our people descend into a deep state of hopelessness?





This inaction has created a ripple effect of suffering and frustration. Simple administrative tasks, such as obtaining a certificate of state of origin, have become a major ordeal. Without functioning local governments, residents, youth corpers are forced to seek out illegal and unverified alternatives, creating unnecessary stress and a lack of accountability. Even more devastating is the loss of lives that has resulted from this political dispute, a tragic reminder that the cost of this power struggle is being paid by the very people the government is meant to serve.





Local government councils were established by the constitution for a clear purpose: to be responsive, accountable, and to serve as engines of economic and social development at the grassroots level. They are the closest form of government to the people and are therefore crucial for delivering essential services, from public health initiatives to community infrastructure projects. When these councils are not functioning, the entire system of good governance breaks down.





The current political gridlock in Osun State is beyond a disagreement between parties, it is a direct assault on the principles of democracy and the welfare of its citizens. The longer this struggle continues, the more the people of Osun are deprived of their rights and the opportunities for growth. Political maneuvering aside, it is a fundamental issue of human welfare and good governance.





Politicians must set aside their differences and prioritise the well-being of the people they represent. The politics of propaganda and endless tussling for power must cease. Instead, a focus on compromise and the swift resolution of this issue is urgently needed. Embracing the judgment of the court with the right jurisdiction is the first step toward restoring order and stability.





For the good people of Osun State to thrive, their leaders must rally together and agree on a fair and equitable solution. Normalcy must return to the local governments as soon as possible so that the dividends of democracy can once again reach every community.





The true measure of a leader is not the ability to win a political fight, but their commitment to serving the people. Now is the time for Osun's leaders to demonstrate that commitment and prove that the welfare and prosperity of citizens are their highest priority.





Prince Mathew Adesegun Ibiyemi writes from the Agaako royal family compound, Ile-Ife, Osun state