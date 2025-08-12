Why We Killed Aljazeera Journalists..Israeli Forces

The IDF confirmed it eliminated Anas Al-Sharif in Gaza City, a senior Hamas terrorist who disguised himself as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network. Al-Sharif led a Hamas terrorist cell responsible for organizing rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF forces. 

Intelligence documents recovered in Gaza, including rosters, training records, phone lists, and salary files, provide conclusive evidence of his Hamas military role and show his integration into Al Jazeera’s operations, despite the network’s attempts to deny the connection.

According to the IDF, the strike was carried out using precise munitions after aerial surveillance and other intelligence measures ensured minimal risk to civilians. 

The military stressed it will continue targeting terrorists in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli civilians and dismantle Hamas’s operational infrastructure.

