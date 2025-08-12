Police Probe Corper’s Death In Bauchi Lodge

The Bauchi State Police Command has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps in the Dambam Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday when the deceased, identified as 28-year-old Nwokedi Chukwuebuka, was found unconscious in an apartment provided for corps members in the community by his colleagues and the Corps Liaison Officer.

The state police spokesperson, Ahmed Waziri, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Monday, saying the commissioner of police had ordered a preliminary investigation.

“The command received a complaint of sudden and natural death on August 10, 2025, at about 9:20am.

“The Dambam LGA Corps Liaison Officer came to the Dambam Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on the same date at about 8:30am, all corps members who were Christians serving in the LGA were preparing for Sunday church services when they noticed that Nwokedi Chukwuebuka, with state code number BA/25A/2069, did not wake up,” Waziri said.

“The CLO went to wake him up but discovered that he was not breathing. He reported the matter to the police station. The CP, Sani Aliu, directed the DPO to visit the scene.

“The corps member was taken to the hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead, as enshrined in international best practices. The body was later deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Azare, mortuary,” he added.

Waziri noted that the CP had directed a thorough preliminary investigation into the case, which is still ongoing.

A similar mysterious death was recorded in 2023 in Adamawa State when another corps member, identified as Samuel, slumped and died while watching a football match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.



