We've Not Called Off Strike..Nurses Counter Health Minister

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives–Federal Health Institutions Sector (NANNM-FHI) yesterday contradicted Health Minister Ali Pate who had announced the suspension of the nationwide seven-day warning strike embarked upon by the union.

The minister had met with representatives of the union to discuss their grievances.

These included an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, creation of a distinct salary structure for nurses, review of core duty allowances, mass recruitment of nurses, and the establishment of a Department of Nursing Services in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Pate told reporters at the end of the meeting that the association had agreed to suspend the action on the strength of their discussion.

However, the association’s National President, Rilwan Morakinyo, said the strike remains in force.

“The strike is on, the association leadership shall be meeting to review offers before taking a decision,” he said.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANNM, Omomo Tibiebi, said the union’s National Executive Council would meet today to assess the Federal Government’s response before deciding on the next steps.

“The strike has not been suspended. Earlier today, the NANNM executives had a meeting with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, and it was the minister that went to press to say the strike was called off

“He (the Minister) wasn’t the one who called the strike in the first place, so he has no right to call off the strike. So, the strike is still on.

“There will be a National Executive Council meeting by tomorrow (Saturday), and that’s when a decision will be made, and we will know if what the Federal Government has promised is good enough for us to suspend the strike,” he said.

Hospitals across the country continue to bear the brunt of the strike, with reduced staffing, suspended services, and patients discharged due to inadequate care.

Wards in Federal and State health institutions remained deserted yesterday, with skeletal operations ongoing in a few departments and full shutdowns reported in others.