Police Commence Investigation Into How Babcock University Final Year Student Died In School

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the sudden death of a 20-year-old fresh graduate of Information Technology from Babcock University, Ilisan Remo.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, citing sources in Babcock, disclosed that the deceased, identified as Akawa Boluwatife Samuel, was brought to the Babcock University Teaching Hospital by his roommates on Wednesday and was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

Also, detectives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) who visited the scene said one of the deceased’s roommates, Adili Leonard Chimdindu, stated that Boluwatife had complained of cold and difficulty in breathing on July 27 and was advised to visit the University Medical Centre.

According to him, they were on campus to complete their clearance process ahead of graduation, and the deceased had planned to return home soon.

He further noted that the deceased was in good spirits the previous night and played games on his laptop until around 11:00 p.m. He was, however, found unresponsive by morning.

Photographs of the deceased were taken, and a statement was obtained from his elder brother, Akawa Toluwanimi John. The body has been deposited at the university morgue for autopsy and preservation, while investigations continue to uncover the cause of death.



