Viral Video : EFCC Reacts To Allegations Made By Lady Whose Apartment Was Damaged By Operatives In Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a viral video showing damage done to a lady’s apartment during a recent raid at Majesty Estate, Port Harcourt.

In a statement released on Friday, August 1, 2025, the agency confirmed that its operatives carried out a sting operation in the estate following distress calls from residents about suspected internet fraudsters in the area.

The EFCC said it arrested 37 suspects during the operation and admitted that one of the apartments flagged by their intelligence team was visited.

According to them, the occupant of the apartment refused to open the door even after operatives “properly introduced themselves,” which led to the door being forcefully opened.

“No arrest or recovery was made” at that particular apartment, the agency said, adding that there was no case of harassment or unprofessional conduct.

They described reports of harassment and damage as “strange and unwarranted,” insisting that many residents actually “commended the Commission” for the arrests.

The EFCC concluded by saying it remains committed to professionalism and would not hesitate to discipline any operative found to be overzealous.