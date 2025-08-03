Any Politician Who Promises To Serve One Term Should Have His Brains Examined..Charles Soludo

The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, has said that anyone offering to serve for one term in office as an elected public officer needs psychiatric examination.

Soludo said this when he spoke during the Anambra South endorsement rally in support of his second term bid. He challenged anyone in support of the notion to tell him where it had ever happened.

He said that the Nigerian Constitution does not limit a person to one term in office but allows for two terms in office.

‘’How can anybody with brain…you think you are talking to fools….you come to people and say ‘I will do only one term. Any politician who said that must be sent to a psychiatric home because the person must have some mental problem.’’

This comes weeks after former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said he would honour any coalition agreement that requires him to serve a single term and hand over power to the North in 2031, emphasising that character and integrity mean more to him than holding office.