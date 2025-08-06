ValueJet Airport Incident: FAAN Condemns Fuji Act Kwam 1 Unruly Behaviour , May Put Him On " No Flight List "

The disorderly conduct of Wasiu Ayinde, the veteran Fuji musician, led to the suspension of two ValueJet pilots by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), TheCable understands.

Ayinde is popularly known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate and commands a huge following in Nigeria’s music industry, having popularised the Fuji genre.

FAAN Sources said that Kwam 1, who was onboard a ValueJet plane on August 5, was seen drinking from a flask and was approached by a flight attendant who suspected that the content was alcohol — a substance prohibited onboard aircraft in Nigeria.

The attendant was said to have asked the musician to surrender the flask, but Kwam 1 refused, saying it was medication prescribed by his doctor.

CKNNews understands that following his refusal to give up the flask, the flight crew deboarded the celebrity.

Consequently, an enraged Kwam 1 proceeded to the front of the aircraft in an attempt to prevent it from taking off.

In a video circulating on social media on Wednesday, the Fuji artist was seen standing in front of the aircraft, with ground personnel interacting with him.





Seconds later, Kwam 1 and the ground personnel were seen dodging the wing of the ValueJet plane as the flight forcefully took off in breach of aviation safety rules.

In response, the NCAA, on August 6, announced the suspension of two pilots over the incident which occurred at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The authority said it received reports of a serious breach of aviation safety protocols involving a ValueJet flight.

According to the NCAA, the pilots commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards,” the NCAA had said.

Apart from the suspension of the pilots, the aviation authority is considering punitive measures for Kwam 1, such as being put on a ‘no-fly list’, over his unruly conduct.

A ‘no-fly list’ is a database of individuals prohibited from boarding commercial flights due to suspected links to terrorism or other security threats.

If the NCAA goes ahead with the punishment, Kwam 1’s international and local engagements may take a hit.

All attempts made by CKNNews to get Kwam 1 side of the story was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press





FAAN FULL STATEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that acclaimed King of Fuji, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, had alcohol with him at the point of boarding a Value Jet flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Obiageli Orah, said this in a statement she issued over the incident involving K1 and Value Jet.

Recall that K1 De Ultimate was almost crushed when the pilot of the flight took off with him in front of the aircraft with some ground staff.

They had to duck for the wing of the aircraft not to hit his head.

Addressing the issue in the statement on Wednesday, Orah said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to formally address the incident that occurred on Monday, 5th August 2025, at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The incident involved a notable Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (also known as K1 De Ultimate), and a pilot of ValueJet Airlines.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201). During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.

“In accordance with international aviation security standards—specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17—liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared. The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door.

“At this juncture, the passenger moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave the area despite repeated requests. He was ultimately escorted away by AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released.

“FAAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport personnel. The Authority will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.

“This matter remains under thorough investigation, and all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.

“FAAN is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance across all Nigerian airports.”

Additional information: FAAN , The Cable