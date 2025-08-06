Anambra State Govt Parades 5 Illegal Revenue Collectors

Anambra State Government has vowed to flush out all illegal revenue collectors in the state, as the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, Special Squad arrested five more illegal revenue collectors comprising four men and one female.

Those paraded in Awka were Miss Chiamaka Okafor, who was arrested at Abba, Njikoka Council Area, Joseph Japheth, Uzochukwu Oranekwu; arrested at Ifitedunu junction, Chinecherem Nwankwo; arrested at Ukpo, both in Dunukofia Local Government Area, as well as Chinedu Umeh, who was arrested at Awkuzu junction respectively.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the AIRS Special Squad, Mr. Nathan Obikwelu, who appreciated Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his continuous support to the agency, revealed that Mr. Umeh had been arrested and jailed before for the same offense, was released after meeting his bail condition, and has been re-arrested for illegal revenue collection.

Mr. Obikwelu revealed that the suspects would be charged to court immediately, adding that those arrested for the same offense last week have all pleaded guilty and were jailed six months respectively at Onitsha Correctional Centre.

He further extolled the Chairman of AIRS, Dr. Greg Ezeilo, for his moral and logistical supports, saying that they will continue to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

ABS News