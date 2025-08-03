Tinubu Congratulates D’Tigress For Qualifying For 5th Consecutive African Basketball Final

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES D’TIGRESS ON QUALIFYING FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE AFROBASKET FINAL

President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, on their remarkable achievement of reaching the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket for the fifth consecutive time, following a hard-fought victory over Senegal.





The President commends the resilience and dominance of the reigning champions, who have now defeated their Senegalese rivals for the seventh time, with a historic 75-68 win at the Palais De la Sport, Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.





President Tinubu celebrates the team’s victory in what was dubbed “the final before the final” and for already securing a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments, scheduled for March 2026.





“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide.





“I especially commend Rena Wakama, the team’s first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” President Tinubu says.





The President assures D’Tigress of his support as they pursue their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall.





Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

August 2, 2025