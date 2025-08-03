Radio Station Closure :NGE Condemns Niger State Governor’s Action

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) strongly condemn the recent order for the closure of Badeggi Radio by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State. We consider this a blatant attack on press freedom and democracy in Nigeria.

This act of censorship and intimidation undermines the fundamental principles of a democratic society, where free press is essential for holding those in power accountable.

Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantees freedom of expression and press freedom. Also, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which Nigeria is signatory to, also guarantees press freedom and freedom of expression

The closure of Badeggi Radio, a vital platform for public discourse and information dissemination, is a worrying trend that threatens the very fabric of our democracy. Governor Bago acted outside his powers to order the closure of a radio station. The power to sanction television and radio stations only lies with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after a thorough investigation of any alleged breach of the Code.

We are happy that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, has pointed this out. This should go beyond observing the anomaly. The federal government should order the unsealing of the premises of the radio station, while investigation is carried out.

Government officials should know that we are in a democracy and therefore, the act of arbitrary order for the sealing off and closure of a radio station is unacceptable. Arbitrary closure of media houses reminds us of the dark days of military rule, which ended 26 years ago.

Governor Bago's alegation of incitement of violence by the radio station is a serious issue, which has to be investigated and proven before any action can be taken. We urge the media to operate under strict adherence to the code of ethics of journalism, with responsible conduct at the back of the minds of the professionals.

We also call on the authorities to take measures to respect the rights of citizens to access information and express themselves freely. Badeggi Radio should be reopened while the investigation continues.

The Guild reiterates that a free and independent press is essential for a functioning democracy and demands that governments at all levels respect and uphold this fundamental right.

Signed:

Eze Anaba

President, NGE

Onuoha Ukeh

General Secretary, NGE