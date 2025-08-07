Suspension Of Only Two Pilots Was Not Enough ..Festus Keyamo

This was the statement issued by Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo on the incident involving Fuji artiste Wasiu Anifowose aka Kwam 1 and a ValueJet plane in Abuja

THE INCIDENT INVOLVING VALUEJET AND KWAM 1:





I have received reports from all the relevant Aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025. I have also received video footages of the incident.





From all the details so far received, my preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides which could have led to serious fatalities.





Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 has said, he CONSTANTLY moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which akin to a hostage situation. The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached.





On the other hand, NO AMOUNT of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away that is standing in front of an aircraft.





Both sides breached standard SAFETY PROTOCOL as required by the INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANISATION (ICAO).





I have noted that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the license of the Captain and the Pilot pending full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action. However, I have also questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party. What applies to the goose must also to the gander. That is one of the tenets of Justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass.





IN THE CIRCUMSTANCE, I HAVE ALSO DIRECTED THE NCAA TO PLACE KWAM 1 on a NO-FLY list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot. ALL AIRLINES, both domestic and International should IMMEDIATELY be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk withdrawal of their operating licence.





Festus Keyamo

Minister Of Aviation