Breaking: ValueJet Incident : NCAA To Place Kwam 1 On " No Fly List " For Six Months

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says Wasiu Ayinde, the popular Fuji musician known as Kwam 1, will be blacklisted for six months for his conduct at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, announced during a press briefing on Thursday.

“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book,” Achimugu said.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria.

“Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger.

“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”

He also disclosed that the NCAA is currently writing to the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector-general of police to initiate legal proceedings against Ayinde.

When asked if Kwam 1 will not be prosecuted due to his closeness to President Bola Tinubu, the director said Tinubu, as well as Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, are committed to the rule of law, and no individual — regardless of status — is exempt from due process.

On August 5, the NCAA suspended two ValueJet pilots over a safety breach at the domestic terminal of the airport.

The authority said preliminary findings showed that the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

According to NCAA, the reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

CKNNews reported that the pilots’ suspension was linked to the disorderly conduct of the Fuji musician who was onboard the flight.

The report said the artist was spotted drinking from a flask, prompting a flight attendant to intervene over suspicions that it contained alcohol — a prohibited substance onboard aircraft in Nigeria.

Speaking on the matter, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the singer had attempted to board the aircraft with an unidentified liquid substance despite repeated warnings from aviation security (AVSEC) personnel and the flight captain.

FAAN said the contents were spilled on a security officer during an attempt to verify, and later confirmed to be alcohol.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Kwam 1 said the incident was “not only exaggerated but also misleading”.

The singer argued that the substance was “plain drinking water” given to him at the airport lounge while awaiting boarding and “not alcohol”.







