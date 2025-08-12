Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation To Late Audu Ogbeh’s Family

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, saying the country has lost one of its most visionary leaders.

He described the ex-minister’s death as an irreparable loss to the country’s agricultural transformation drive and national development trajectory.

Speaking yesterday when he led President Bola Tinubu’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, the Vice President noted that Ogbeh’s contributions to food security and rural development would forever remain etched in the country’s development history.

He eulogised the late elder statesman, who passed away peacefully on Saturday at the age of 78, maintaining that he was among the great statesmen whose dedication to agricultural renaissance touched millions of farming families across the federation.

Shettima described Ogbeh as a transformational leader whose legacy transcends political affiliations and regional boundaries, noting that his contributions to the nation’s quest for food security represent a blueprint for sustainable agricultural development.



