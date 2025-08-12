Gbenga Daniel’s House, Hotel Sealed, Ogun Govt Dismiss Allegations Of Personal Vendetta

The Ogun State government on Monday, sealed off Asoludero Court, the Conference Hotels, and its annex in the Sagamu Government Reserved Area, belonging to the former governor and senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

CKNNews reports that the seal off followed a notice to quit issued to the management of the properties barely three days ago.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the buildings contravened the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022 and its subsidiary regulations.

The notice ordered the owners or occupants to produce all relevant planning permits within 24 hours or face demolition.

Officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, Sagamu Zonal Office, stormed the premises at about mid-morning, pasting fresh “Sealing” and “Demolition” notices on the gates and walls of the multi-billion-naira facilities.

The sealing and demolition notices bore the same date and were pasted at the same time.

The sealing notice dated August 11, 2025 with S/No 000 47312 reads, “Sequel to our previous Notice of Contravention, Notice to stop work and Notice to Quit served on you/the development, to which you have not responded, your development/property is hereby sealed off forth with preparatory for its demolition.

“Please note that the Authority will not be liable for any loss suffered by you or claim for compensation whatsoever during the period the property/development is under seal.

“You are warned not to break the seal or tamper with it in any way whatsoever”.

While the Demolition notices dated August 11, 2025 with S/No 00048262 reads, “Following the Notice of Contravention, Notice to Stop Work, Notice to Quit, and Notice of Sealing served on your property/development at the above address/location, you are hereby ordered to remove the contravention within 3 (three) days of the service of this notice on you/development.

“Take notice that if the said contravention is not removed within the time specified above, the said contravention shall be demolished and the cost of such demolition recovered from you”.

Recall that the former Governor had accused Dapo Abiodun of using the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022 to demolish his buildings that were legally constructed before the law came into existence.

Daniel insisted that move by the present administration is not only politically motivated but also a blatant disregard for due process and rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government has stated that the goal of physical planning laws and regulations is to aid urban development and control land use in the public interest.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami stated this on Monday at a press conference held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that the goal of the ongoing exercise in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode local government areas is not to victimize any law-abiding citizens but to ensure that development laws are obeyed.

He stated that the exercises are aimed at verifying the permit status of all types of developments, including houses, schools, hospitals, and other commercial buildings.

The owners of such properties, Odunlami noted, were served due notices to approach the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, an agency of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to present relevant documents in conformity with existing building laws and regulations.

"It is pertinent to note that this is a daily routine and ongoing activity of this agency and is devoid of witch-hunting, and therefore not designed to harm the interests of any individual.

"It is a simple and transparent approach that is known and adopted worldwide, including in most states in Nigeria. What we are currently doing is no exception.

"This exercise has been done in Abeokuta and is now extended to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, where there is no fuss except this one. It is also going to be carried out in Ota and Ilaro, where we also have GRAs," he said.

The commissioner emphasized that the owner of any building served with the notice only needs to approach the office that issued the notice and present their permit and other documents for verification.

"As we speak, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has yet to do so or make any representation to that effect."

"That is why whenever OGSG issues enforcement notices, genuine developers respond through the proper channels by justifying their developments or seeking plan adjustments and ratifications."

TPL Tunji Odunlami affirmed that the state government has a standing mandate to enforce its physical planning laws and does so every day across the State, considering only the law and public good.

The identity of developers, the commissioner maintained, does not feature in its considerations, adding that the current enforcement notices issued are not different, as they form only a small part of several enforcement notices issued this month.

"While OGSG does not concede the stated ages or stages of these developments, the law is clear – the State Physical Planning Law and all regulations under it are enforceable at any time and for all time on all developments in the State, including developments that preceded the law," he said.

Highlighting the content of the law, the commissioner said: "Section 73 of the State's Physical Planning Law provides that an enforcement notice may be issued under subsection (I) of this Section, notwithstanding that the unauthorized development, renovation, alteration, repair, addition, or violation took place before the commencement of this Law."



