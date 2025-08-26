Reverend Sisters Cry Out, Urge Fathers To Stop Using Them As Bedmates

Reverend Sr. Kinse Anastasia of Veritas University, Abuja, has cried out on social media, accusing some Catholic priests and authorities of sexually harassing and maltreating Reverend Sisters.

She said Sisters are often reduced to “ornaments in Habits” and treated as if they exist to serve priests’ pleasures. According to her, some priests openly tell them that “Sisters are meant to be priests’ wives” and act on it without shame.

She also accused some Church leaders of silencing Sisters and making them vulnerable, while some superiors misuse authority. At the same time, she condemned Sisters who compromise their vows, saying it weakens the dignity of consecrated life.

In her words: “Religious Sisters are not priests’ wives. We are not bedmates. We are women of God. The Church must do better because God is watching.”

Her post has sparked reactions, as many call on the Catholic Church to create safe channels for Sisters to report abuse without fear.