LASG Demolishes Alaba Rago Market and Mosques After 50 Years

The Lagos State Government has demolished the Alaba Rago Market, a well-known commercial hub largely occupied by Northern Nigerian traders who have conducted business there for over five decades.

Authorities explained that the decision was taken because the market had expanded excessively into the city, creating congestion and disorder in the surrounding area.

Traders, however, expressed outrage, lamenting that they were not given prior notice before the demolition.

Thousands of traders are reeling from heavy losses after the state government demolished the 45-year-old trading hub.

The market, known for food, livestock, and scrap metal, has now suffered two demolitions in less than a year.

In May 2024, the Lagos State Taskforce stormed the site, claiming it was removing shanties and illegal structures.

But this fresh demolition began on Sunday, August 17, and continued until Wednesday, August 20.

Alhaji Adamu Katagum, Waziri of Sarkin Alaba Rago and deputy to the market leader, said more than 3,000 shops, including dozens of mosques, were destroyed. He put traders’ cumulative losses at over ₦20 billion.

He recalled the history of the market: “At that time, this place was bushy and swampy, with no road network. It was Hausa traders who developed it with their resources and hard-earned income for decades.”

Katagum lamented that government had not invested in the market’s development but still collected taxes and levies: “Suddenly, they came and destroyed what we had laboured for 50 years without following due process. It is a huge loss to us Northerners striving to earn a living here.”