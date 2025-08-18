Pilot Suffered Several Tragedies Before Dying In Plane Crash

Peter Anala the 36 year old pilot of the Ghanian helicopter that crashed last week and burnt to ashes with senior officials on board had already suffered personal tragedies.

His sister Grace Anala died in America on March 31, 2025, where she was buried.

The person who presided over the burial service was her own brother, Rev Fr Anthony Anala, a Catholic priest in the US.





On June 20, 2025, three months after officiating the burial, Father Anala also died.

And two months later (August 7,2025) their little brother followed after crashing while flying senior government officials

Two Ghanaian ministers were amongst those that died in the crash