Pilot Suffered Several Tragedies Before Dying In Plane Crash

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Peter Anala the 36 year old  pilot of the Ghanian helicopter that crashed last week and burnt to ashes with senior officials on board had already suffered personal tragedies.

His sister  Grace Anala died in America on March  31, 2025, where she was buried. 

The person who presided over the burial service was her own  brother, Rev Fr Anthony Anala, a Catholic priest in the US.


On June 20, 2025, three months after officiating the burial, Father Anala also died.

And two months later  (August 7,2025) their little brother followed  after crashing while flying senior government officials

Two Ghanaian ministers were amongst those that died in the crash

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال