Another Dangote Truck Crushes 3 People To Death In Edo

Barely one week after crushing a female student of Auchi Polytechnic , another Dangote truck loaded with cement has killed three occupants of a car along Benin- Auchi expressway on Sunday

Eyewitnesses report the massive truck suffered a critical brake failure, careening uncontrollably before slamming into a white Mercedes-Benz GLK sedan. The sheer force of the impact collapsed the Mercedes, which was carrying four people. Tragically, three occupants were confirmed dead at the scene.

The momentum of the collision proved unstoppable.

The out-of-control Dangote truck was propelled directly into the path of an oncoming BUA cement truck traveling from the Benin direction, resulting in a violent head-on crash.

Moments later, the Dangote vehicle erupted in flames, sending plumes of black smoke skyward and causing widespread panic among nearby motorists and local residents.

The devastating sequence unfolded directly opposite the prominent Omega Fire Ministries headquarters. Emergency services rushed to the chaotic scene, battling the intense truck fire and working to manage the aftermath amidst heightened tension in the area.