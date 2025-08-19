Peter Obi Condemns Beating , Stripping Of Female Youth Corper In Anambra

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the assault of a female National Youth Service Corps member in Anambra State, Jenifer Elobor, by operatives of the state vigilante outfit.

Obi, in a statement via his official X handle on Tuesday, described the incident as “inhumane, primitive, and a direct assault on our collective humanity.”

The former Governor of Anambra State said he was deeply disturbed by reports of the attack, noting that such cruelty should have no place in a society striving for progress in 2025.

“As an Anambrian myself, I feel not only ashamed but also deeply heartbroken that such cruelty could happen in 2025, in a society that ought to have advanced beyond such barbarous acts,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain stressed that no society should tolerate the abuse, humiliation, or dehumanisation of its citizens, especially women and the vulnerable.

“That young girl could have been anyone’s daughter, sister, or even mine. What happened is not only a violation of law and morality, but also a direct assault on our collective humanity,” Obi said.

He urged security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested, prosecuted, and punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible are not only apprehended and prosecuted, but also made examples to deter future acts of savagery,” he added.

Beyond prosecution, Obi called for stronger policies and community safeguards to protect vulnerable people and ensure the dignity of every Nigerian.

"Our humanity must always come first. Without it, we are nothing but a people adrift in cruelty," he

The vigilantes had stormed the corps’ lodge in Oba, accusing Elobor and her colleagues of being fraudsters. 

Despite presenting her identification card, the security operatives beat her up, tore her clothes, and stripped her naked.


