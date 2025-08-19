NCAA Summons Ibom Air Crew, Comfort Emmanson Over Airport Incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Ibom Air cabin crew member, Juliana Edward, and passenger, Comfort Emmanson, for further investigation into the recent airport incident that stirred controversy.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, disclosed this during a Q&A session at the Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee and Stakeholders Meeting held Tuesday in Abuja. He confirmed that both parties had been invited and would appear before the authority on Wednesday for questioning.

While clarifying that the pilot did not involve security operatives upon landing in Lagos as the matter seemed resolved in-flight, Achimugu assured that NCAA remained committed to uncovering all facts.

Meanwhile, Senate Committee on Aviation Chairman, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, linked rising aviation misconduct to a decline in discipline among passengers, staff, and crew.



