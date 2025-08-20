Nigerian " Home Born Influencer " Arrested In Australia After Baby's Death

Nigerian home birth influencer, who advises against medical interventions, has been charged with manslaughter in Australia over the death of a baby she helped deliver at a home birth.

Oyebola Coxon, a privately practising midwife who also advocates 'natural', at-home births, had attended a home in Wallsend, New South Wales, to assist a woman last October.

According to Mail Online, the 36-year-old allegedly ignored signs of complications during the birth and the mother's pleas to attend the hospital, instead leaving her in labour for two days.

After the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, the baby boy was delivered by emergency cesarean.

However, police said the mother and newborn both suffered significant medical complications, and the baby d!ed eight days after the attempted home birth.

The Italian-born influencer midwife has long posted on Instagram under the profile Mamma Informata to promote 'positive births' and has warned women to resist doctors' advice.

In other videos, she has encouraged women to give birth at home and alleged that gestational diabetes does not exist and that blood tests and ultrasounds are unnecessary.

Ms Coxon has also sold paid online courses targeted at expectant mothers 'on preparing for childbirth and breastfeeding'.

But following a police investigation into the death of the newborn, Ms Coxon was arrested and taken into custody in Wallsend, New South Wales, on August 14.

She was charged with manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, New South Wales Police Force said.

The midwife was granted bail after appearing in court.

Her bail conditions include that she must not act, practise, or educate any person relating to any birth or pregnancy.

The trial is due to begin at Newcastle Crown Court on October 15.