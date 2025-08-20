Court Sentence Two To Death For Robbery In Ondo

The Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced two men, Tosin Omoniyi Deji and Ojo Rotimi to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Delivering the judgement, Justice W. R. Olamide said the prosecution produced five witnesses who were direct victims of the crime ommitted by the two defendants on 2nd and 5th June 2022 in Alade Idanre.

The judge ruled that the prosecution did prove sufficiently beyond doubt that the defendants, who did not provide any witnesses were guilty of the charges of conspiracy, attempted rape, and armed robbery.

After reviewing all the issues raised by the prosecution and that of the defendants, the court found Tosin Omoniyi Deji guilty of burglary, attempted rape for which he got 14years each, and also got a death sentence for armed robbery while Ojo Rotimi was convicted and sentenced to death for armed robbery



