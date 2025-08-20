Court Sentence Two To Death For Robbery In Ondo

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced two men, Tosin Omoniyi Deji and Ojo Rotimi to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Delivering the judgement, Justice W. R. Olamide said the prosecution produced five witnesses who were direct victims of the crime ommitted by the two defendants on 2nd and 5th June 2022 in Alade Idanre.

The judge ruled that the prosecution did prove sufficiently beyond doubt that the defendants, who did not provide any witnesses were guilty of the charges of conspiracy, attempted rape, and armed robbery.

After reviewing all the issues raised by the prosecution and that of the defendants, the court found Tosin Omoniyi Deji guilty of burglary, attempted rape for which he got 14years each, and also got a death sentence for armed robbery while Ojo Rotimi was convicted and sentenced to death for armed robbery


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال