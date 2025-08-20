Nigeria Consul-General In Cameroon Dies





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced the sudden death of Ambassador Taofik Obasanjo Coker, the Consul General of Nigeria in Buea, Republic of Cameroon.





Coker, according to a statement by the Ministry Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, passed on after a brief illness on Saturday, August 16.





He described Ambassador Coker as a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat who served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities.





“His untimely death, therefore, is a great loss to the diplomatic community and the nation at large.





“Prior to his appointment and assumption of duty as Consul-General of Nigeria, in Buea, he served Nigeria meritoriously in our Missions in Conakry, Guinea and Shanghai, China.





“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the statement reads in part.