Nigeria Consul-General In Cameroon Dies

byCKN NEWS -
0




The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced the sudden death of Ambassador Taofik Obasanjo Coker, the Consul General of Nigeria in Buea, Republic of Cameroon.

Coker, according to a statement by the Ministry Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, passed on after a brief illness on Saturday, August 16.

He described Ambassador Coker as a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat who served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities.

“His untimely death, therefore, is a great loss to the diplomatic community and the nation at large.

“Prior to his appointment and assumption of duty as Consul-General of Nigeria, in Buea, he served Nigeria meritoriously in our Missions in Conakry, Guinea and Shanghai, China.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the statement reads in part.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال